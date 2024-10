The Iowa Hawkeyes women’s soccer team defeated the Indiana Hoosiers, 1-0, at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex in Iowa City on Sunday.

Iowa Forward Maya Hansen scored the lone goal for the Hawkeyes, making this her fifth goal of the season. Goalie Macy Enneking picked up her 6th shutout of the season and had two saves in the first half as the Hawkeyes improved to 10-0-3.

The Hawkeyes will play next against Wisconsin at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex on Thursday.