Iowa volleyball swept by Nebraska

The Iowa volleyball team was swept in three sets against the rival No. 2 Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sunday. The Hawkeyes drop to 8-8 overall and 2-2 in Big Ten play with the loss.

Fourth-year Michelle Urquhart tallied 11 kills, followed by second-year Hannah Whittingstall with seven. Urquhart also recorded seven digs during the game, trailing fifth-year leader Joy Galles, who had nine.

Nebraska established themselves as a formidable opponent early on in the game’s first set. The Cornhuskers scored early and often and maintained the lead for the entire set.

Trailing 24-15, Iowa fourth-year Gracie Gibson took advantage of a block error to score a kill, while Urquhart followed with another kill moments later to give the Hawkeyes some life. But the momentum was not enough to stagger Nebraska’s offense, as Iowa lost the first set 25-17.

The second saw the Huskers show why they are one of the nation’s best teams.

While Iowa scored first, Nebraska quickly took the lead back, tying the game twice at 1-1 and 2-2, before catapulting themselves to a commanding 24-10 lead, ultimately winning the set 25-11.

Despite a 10-kill effort from Iowa in the third set, Nebraska secured the sweep with a 25-13 win to close out the competition. Five different Cornhusker athletes recorded 13 kills.

Trailing 22-12, Urquhart scored Iowa’s last point of the day with a kill off of an assist from first-year setter Jenna Meitzler. Nebraska responded with a 3-0 scoring run, capping off the game with two attack errors from the Hawkeyes.

Up next

Iowa returns home to Xtreme Arena this weekend for matchups against Rutgers and Purdue on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Both games will receive coverage from Big Ten Plus and the Hawkeye Radio Network.