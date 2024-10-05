The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Iowa Volleyball vs. Washington

Isabella Tisdale, Visuals Editor
October 5, 2024

The No. 25 Washington Huskies defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, 3-0, at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday. 

The unranked Hawkeyes put up a fight against the No. 25 Huskies with three close sets, 25-20, 25-23, and 25-23, respectively. With 28 tied scores and 6 lead changes, the game ended with a husky win. Washington outside hitter Maddie Endsley led her team with 13 kills, while Iowa’s Malu Garcia and Michelle Urquhart led their team with ten kills. 

The Hawkeyes will continue their season on the road in Lincoln, Neb. on Sunday.

 

C28I9988 2
Isabella Tisdale
The Iowa women’s volleyball team stands for the national anthem during a volleyball game between No. 25 Washington and Iowa at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. The Huskies defeated the Hawkeyes, 3-0.

