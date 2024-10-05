Photos: Iowa Volleyball vs. Washington

The No. 25 Washington Huskies defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, 3-0, at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.

The unranked Hawkeyes put up a fight against the No. 25 Huskies with three close sets, 25-20, 25-23, and 25-23, respectively. With 28 tied scores and 6 lead changes, the game ended with a husky win. Washington outside hitter Maddie Endsley led her team with 13 kills, while Iowa’s Malu Garcia and Michelle Urquhart led their team with ten kills.

The Hawkeyes will continue their season on the road in Lincoln, Neb. on Sunday.