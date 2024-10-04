The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

DITV: University Ranked #1 for College of Education in Iowa

A recent report listed The University of Iowa as having the top College of Education in the state.
Felicity Menning, DITV Reporter
October 4, 2024
