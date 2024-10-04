The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV Sports: Week 6 Kid Captain

Haidyn Ulrich had her life flipped at age 7, but, despite all the struggles, she continues to be the loving child she always has been.
Collin Carrithers, DITV Sports Reporter
October 4, 2024
