Opinion | Will Chappell Roan’s rise to fame be as quick as her downfall?

Lately, all anyone can talk about is Chappell Roan — and not all the talk is good.

With catchy hits like “HOT TO GO!” and “Good Luck, Babe,” the pop star has skyrocketed to the top of the charts over the last year, performing at major festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Governors Ball.

But the self-proclaimed Midwest Princess is facing backlash for her crude responses to media and fans who overstep her boundaries. She’s also under fire for refusing to endorse a political candidate.

To make matters worse, Roan canceled her appearances at the All Things Go music festival just a day before the event, addressing the backlash in an Instagram story.

“Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks, and I am really feeling it,” she wrote. “I feel pressure to prioritize a lot of things right now, and I need a few days to prioritize my health.”

Currently, Roan is scheduled to perform in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Oct. 3. Should Iowan fans be worried? What should they expect from the singer in lieu of the recent controversies?

Although Roan canceled her two previous performances, Council Bluffs wasn’t mentioned, a positive sign for fans heading that way.

So, does Roan have a complete lack of concern for her fans and public image, or is she simply setting boundaries that are long overdue?

Just because someone has chosen to become a public figure doesn’t mean they should be forced to endure harassment. Society has normalized treating celebrities and public figures as possessions to be gawked at. Even the particularly plastic celebrities are still people with feelings and personal lives. They do not owe the public their every whim or smile. Just because something “comes with the fame” doesn’t make it OK, nor should it be tolerated.

Roan is establishing her boundaries. She’s challenging the status quo, paving new paths and expectations for the future of public figures.

However, there’s still a sort of social contract between a celebrity and their fans. Considering Roan owes much of her success to her dedicated supporters, perhaps she does owe them, at the very least, a quick photo or autograph when approached.

Roan has also invited the public into her life by religiously posting on social media and speaking openly about the experiences that shape her music. So, while she may argue that her fans are essentially strangers who only know a crafted version of her, she contradicts this by posting personal content.

The thick of the controversy began on Aug. 18 when Roan called out fans for being “creepy” in TikToks posted to her personal account. The situation only escalated from there, eventually impacting her mental health.

In a profile published by The Face on Sept. 16, Roan admitted she “might quit” the music industry because interactions with fans were beginning to feel “abusive.” Four days later, she revealed in a feature by The Guardian that she had recently been diagnosed with severe depression.

Like in any area of life, if something becomes taxing or a threat to a person’s well-being, they should be allowed to step away and recover. For all the talk of mental health awareness and kindness, it seems people aren’t practicing what they preach.

Still, Roan had obligations to her fans that she failed to honor. She committed to perform for people who paid hundreds toward tickets and travel. Yet, she canceled her appearances without enough notice to allow fans to change their plans or get refunds.

Where and when is the line drawn between what is best for the individual and their obligations to others?

“There’s a part of me that’s a little nervous, but I’m trying to understand going into it,” third-year UI student Madison Christenson, who plans to attend Roan’s concert in Iowa, said. “People from Taylor Swift to Chappell Roan, they’re still people at the end of the day and they need to take care of themselves first.”

Roan’s visibility in the public eye uniquely positions her as a role model for many. Her prioritization of mental health encourages others — especially young women — to do the same.

Another source of controversy is a series of political commentaries Roan posted on TikTok. In the videos, she encouraged people to use critical thinking when voting and to question those in power.

She then went on to say that “actions speak louder than endorsement,” adding that while she planned to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris — notably mispronouncing the vice president’s name — she wouldn’t put her name and project behind one party because she couldn’t support some of the left’s “completely transphobic and genocidal views.”

There’s an oxymoron in pop culture when it comes to celebrity endorsements of politics and beliefs. Celebrities are urged to use their platform to initiate change, but when they do, they are often criticized for navigating outside their realm of expertise or pushing opinions onto susceptible fans. So, which is it?

Roan’s attitudes reflect a growing discontent among younger generations who feel the two-party system and American politics are failing them.

Roan is right not to put her entire project behind one party. The government should be driven by feedback from citizens. When we put our feet up and wholeheartedly endorse a candidate without question, politicians lose the incentive to consider new policies and approaches.

However, in such a crucial election, Roan’s critiques of the Democratic Party could be harmful. Her comments risk equating the right’s anti-LBGTQ+ policies with the left’s policies that merely fall short. This also risks voters re-electing former President Donald Trump, either through direct votes for him or a refusal to vote by those who agree that both are too terrible.

Her comments also circle back, once again, to the discussion of privacy and boundaries with the public. Roan expects separation from fans who don’t know the “real her,” but proceeds to share personal beliefs and convictions for the world to see. Her actions and words do not align.

When all is said and done, Roan is a person with boundaries, mental health struggles, and political opinions like anyone else. With such an expedient rise to fame, she was thrust into the spotlight without much time to acclimate. Perhaps she wasn’t ready for stardom — or maybe it’s time for society to check its attitudes toward celebrities.

Roan’s climatic controversy isn’t black and white. Much of it falls into a gray area where the lines blur.