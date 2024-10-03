One-on-one with Iowa defensive lineman Ethan Hurkett

The Daily Iowan: What are some things you’ve been working on this offseason?

Ethan Hurkett: I’ve been working on just getting my body right through the strength and conditioning program with coach (Raimond Braithwaite), coach (Cody Myers), all those guys. I’ve also been working on just trying to improve my pass rush and improve my run game as well, but kind of focusing on adding some more hand moves and stuff.

The experience, obviously, on this D-line and the defense in general. How important is it to have that experience?

I think it definitely helps just because we’ve kind of built a bond with each other and can rely on trusting each other more. It’s also just the more that you see different situations and stuff, you kind of recognize it easier when the next time comes. So that is helpful.

What are your thoughts on the conference expansion?

I think it’s pretty cool. I’d be able to go out to California and stuff like that. I’ve actually never been out there. So yeah, I’m pretty excited to do that.

What are your favorite hangout spots here in Iowa City?

It’s a good question. I think it’s actually a park over by my house, but I walk around a lot. I go for moped rides quite a bit and find little hiking spots.

If you could have anybody play you in a movie, who would it be?

Probably have (Iowa defensive lineman) Luke Gaffney play me … He’s just a funny guy. He’s also got a nice beard. So I feel like he could do an accurate representation.

What is your favorite movie?

I like the John Wick series. Also like “Gladiator.”

Do you have any embarrassing moments in your football career?

I got plenty. I mean, a lot of them on the field, just messing up and stuff, (Iowa defensive line) coach (Kelvin Bell) will say … “Embarrassment is the precursor to mastery.” So basically, coming out here when you’re a young guy and everything, and even now, you’re getting embarrassed all the time, kind of in different ways. You just got to be able to laugh at yourself and do it anyway.

Have you played the new college football video game?

I’ve played a little bit. My roommate Logan Jones had bought it.