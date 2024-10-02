The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: North Liberty Food Pantry Expands

The North Liberty Food Pantry broke ground on a new location on October 1st. This new location is set to open summer of 2025.
Grace Lathrop, DITV Reporter
October 2, 2024
