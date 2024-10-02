The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: Johnson County Leaders Talk About Conservation Bond

On the November ballot, Johnson county voters will have a chance to vote on a bond that would be used for county conservation.
Johnny Valtman, DITV News Director
October 2, 2024
