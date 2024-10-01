Opinion | Break the cycle of overwork

I woke up in a panic, realizing I was late for the 7:45 a.m. bus that took me from Mayflower to my morning internship. In a frenzy, I threw on my clothes, grabbed my penny board, and burst through the door only to see the bus leaving without me to find someone who would be on time.

Luckily, I made it to work with five minutes to spare and finished everything before my classes began at 10:30 a.m. School drummed along until 3:15 p.m., leaving little time to rest before I had to prepare for a fraternity meeting at 5 p.m.

Once the meeting finished, I clocked in for my shift as a resident assistant, where I stayed up until midnight corralling rowdy first-year students who decided it was reasonable to sneak a slip-n-slide into the hallway.

After everything was said and done, I relaxed and settled into bed. “Ah, crap,” I exhaled. “I forgot about my econ homework.”

Overload. Burnout. Mental fatigue. Whatever you call it, it’s hard to escape the increasing demands on our time and energy.

From the “rags to riches” stories that populate the media to influencers like David Goggins who promotes working with little rest, there’s a learned belief that overload is not only normal but encouraged.

Many people I know live a life similar to mine: always on the go with multiple clubs, jobs, and people pulling at their time.

“I say I try to take one task at a time, and when it’s good, it’s good. But when it’s bad, it feels like hands are grabbing me down and I’m drowning,” DeAndre Steger, a UI junior, said. “The feeling never really leaves. When you have free time, you feel guilty.”

With the proliferation of accelerated curriculums, many students face high academic pressure as early as elementary school. Add extracurriculars, jobs, and a social life, and it’s no wonder so many students burn out by their first or second year of college. A recent study found that 27.1 percent of first-year students felt psychological stress and 7.3 percent felt burnt out.

The University of Iowa admissions page lists eight bullet points that will help students prepare for college. Typically, universities want to see that a prospective student is a leader, personable, and offers a cosmopolitan viewpoint.

Furthermore, the UI states it takes pride in the number of students who hold jobs, writing, “Student employment is a win for both the student and the employer.”

With so many on-campus jobs, it’s no surprise more than 7,000 UI students work part time. The skills you can learn in a professional environment are invaluable, including teamwork – one of the 15 most important qualities for employees.

However, the increased burden of financial responsibility and sometimes inflexible scheduling of part-time jobs can be the tipping point for someone already pressed for time.

“The collective expectation is really overbearing, and I feel like every day I wake up disappointing someone,” DeAndre said.

With a social and academic emphasis on always doing more, students can easily overextend themselves, leading to mental and physical issues that can manifest in daily life.

Reduced immune functionality is also an immediate symptom of overexertion, which can be detrimental to students’ ability to learn. Lack of sleep can play a prominent role in feeling overexerted. Getting as little as 30 extra minutes of sleep can make all the difference in not only daily performance but also mental health.

Now that we know some of the negative effects of overexertion, what are the early signals to watch for?

Psychology Today tells us physical and emotional exhaustion are two of the most prominent. This can show up as loss of appetite, chronic fatigue, forgetfulness, anxiety, and depression. Increased irritability, cynicism, and lack of productivity are all also telltale signs.

I want to emphasize that stress is not an inherently bad thing. Stress is normal and healthy. It can increase cognitive performance and help you complete your daily goals.

However, negative stress, or distress, can have long-term negative effects on your body, like headaches, insomnia, and weight gain. In 2021, it was reported that 52.8 percent of UI students felt moderate stress. 21.7 percent felt serious psychological distress.

This repeated state of distress is responsible for burnout. Burnout is the feeling of overwhelming stress, which results in a cycle of negative emotions causing students to withdraw emotionally, physically, and mentally.

Once I realized I had forgotten about my economics homework because of my long days, I knew I had to cut back on my responsibilities.

Now, I schedule my days out with a planner so I can make the best use of my time. I set clear boundaries for when I’m available. I also set aside time for myself. Whether it be a comfort show, video game, or hobby, find what helps you recharge your battery.

Saying “no” is also vital to establishing healthy boundaries. Even though I haven’t mastered it, being aware of the constraints on my time and energy has helped me tremendously in sticking up for myself.

The UI campus offers spaces to destress as well. The Meditation Club holds sessions every weekend in the IMU in room 346. Organizations like the Campus Activity Board also host events to decompress, like mug painting and bingo.

Follow these steps in whatever way feels right for you, and I know you’ll set yourself up for success this semester. Or, at the very least, you won’t forget your homework.