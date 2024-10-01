Iowa women’s golfer Paula Miranda finding community during her Hawkeye career

With the NCAA capping golf rosters at nine this year, each player on a team must contribute to the environment differently. Every year, high school golfers from across the United States are recruited for a chance to play at the collegiate level. Some are recruited from beyond the borders of the 50 states.

For fourth-year golfer Paula Miranda, her Iowa journey has been everything but average. Miranda is heading into her swan song as a Hawkeye and will leave a lasting impact on Iowa golf for years to come.

Miranda, or as her coaches and teammates call her, “P”, with the encouragement of her dad, picked up her first set of clubs at the age of six.

Hailing from Puebla, Mexico, Miranda was inspired by former Mexican professional golfer Lorena Ochoa and quickly realized her love and passion for golf at a young age. That passion would soon take her to the U.S. for various tournaments in high school.

After securing a third-place finish at the 72nd U.S. Girls’ Amateur, a year abroad in England, and lots of emails back and forth with college coaches, Miranda decided to pack her bags and trade in beaches for cornfields.

Miranda did not have an easy journey to Iowa City, and it wasn’t just the 2,000-mile trip.

“Because of COVID, I wasn’t able to come on a visit,” Miranda said. “I just did a few Zoom calls before coming.”

After saying goodbye to her parents from a hotel room window in Iowa City while quarantining, Miranda kicked off her Iowa golf career.

“She was really quiet when she first came in.” head coach Megan Menzel said.

Miranda’s teammates have always been a support system for her. Due to the long distance from home, she has had to find pockets of home in her team.

“When I came in, most of the team was international. There was a girl from Columbia, so it was really nice to be able to speak Spanish.” Miranda said. “I have always had a teammate that speaks Spanish, so it’s really helpful for me if I want to just talk to someone.”

Though she was once a shy first-year on the team, Menzel and Miranda’s teammates have watched her come out of her shell. The senior is known for her vibrant personality, trash-talking in practice, and cracking jokes with teammates, as well as being confident in her golf game as well.

“She has become an outstanding student in the classroom and the game. Other players gravitate towards her because she’s funny and calm.” Menzel said.

From recruiting her over a Zoom call to being by her side as Miranda goes through her final year, Menzel has been a constant support system for Miranda.

“Coach Menzel really cares about us and pushes us to be better. She has always been there which has been amazing.” Menzel said.

That support has been key to Miranda as she navigates being a minority in NCAA collegiate athletics. According to the NCAA, only 6 percent of all Division 1 athletes are Hispanic. But Miranda has managed to find other athletes like her to feel closer to home.

“There are currently a lot of Mexican players across the states so it is nice to go to tournaments and meet them,” Miranda said.

With all of the encouragement and support she has found in Iowa City, Miranda has had a successful career with the Hawkeyes, adding her name to the record books multiple times.

Miranda tied the school record after shooting a 209 in the spring of 2024, and was the only golfer to play in each tournament last year, cementing herself in program history.

As she takes on her final challenge, Menzel believes she is only getting started.

“I think she is just stepping into her stride,” Menzel said. “I think she is going to have a really strong senior year.”