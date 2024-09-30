Johnson County leaders push for $30 million conservation bond

Johnson County Conservation acting Director Bradley Freidhof spoke at the University of Iowa Democrats’ Monday meeting, urging student voters to flip their ballots and vote in favor of a new $30 million bond for county conservation projects.

“The conservation bond is an opportunity for voters to invest in our future,” Freidhof said at the meeting.

Rod Sullivan, chairperson of the Johnson County Board of Supervisors, was present to support the bond, urging UI voters to complete their entire ballot and encourage their friends to do the same.

University Democrats President Seth Dickinson emphasized the need for more awareness of the bond and its impact.

“It’s something I didn’t even know as University Dems president about, until recently,” Dickinson said.

“This is the very last thing on the ballot. You literally have to flip the ballot over and go to the very bottom of it,” Sullivan said. “So please urge everybody to vote the whole ballot.”

Freidhof said a similar bond of $20 million for Johnson County Conservation passed by a narrow margin in 2008. The $20 million bond funded a range of major conservation projects, including the restoration of Kent Park Lake, the construction of a 1.3-mile trail at Clear Creek Conservation Area, and the acquisition of the 132-acre historic Cangleska Wakan farm in Solon, among other projects.

“We took $20 million and we did $37 million worth of projects,” Freidhof said, noting that the 2008 bond was used to leverage an additional $17 million in grants, donations, and revenues. “That’s a great investment in our county.”

Freidhof said the conservation projects and education initiatives enhance recreational opportunities, making the county more attractive to both residents and tourists. He also highlighted the lasting ripple effects of preserving land over developing it, emphasizing how such decisions can benefit future generations.

“You guys might have a totally different idea of what to do with [Johnson County] land,” Freidhof said, addressing the audience of students. “But once you convert high-quality fertile soil into developed land, it’s very difficult to get that back. So we’re preserving this.”

Freidhof said he views this bond as a bipartisan effort, as conservation benefits everyone regardless of party affiliation.

“I have a lot of friends who hunt and fish and a lot of them are Republican,” Freidhof said. “But they love the outdoors.”

Freidhof shared that his passion for conservation stems from a deep appreciation and respect for nature. Voting yes on this bond, Freidhof said, is one way to give back to the land that provides so much.

“I tell everyone, be an educated voter, vote for the future you want, and just vote,” Friedhof said.

Johnson County residents can vote for or against the conservation bond on the election ballot Nov. 5.