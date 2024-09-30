The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

DITV: Pro-Palestine Protesters Put Pressure on Congressional Candidates

Pro-Palestine protesters urged Christina Bohannon to call for a ceasefire during a meet and greet in Solon on Saturday.
Kayla Smith, DITV Reporter
September 30, 2024
Print this Story