Photos: Extra Life Charity Challenge: College Football 25

Participants, sponsors, and attendees filled the Ted Pacha Family Club in Kinnick Stadium for the Extra Life Charity Challenge: College Football 25, presented by South Slope and Rival Warz on Saturday.

The event began at 10 a.m. with a speaker welcoming the crowd, addressing the event’s kid captain, and revealing the first-round matchups.

Throughout the six rounds of competition, attendees were able to interact with Iowa football players Leshon Williams, Jacob Gill, and Brendan Sullivan. Herky the Hawk also interacted with fans throughout the event.

While participants of the tournament compete, those in attendance or those who are eliminated could also participate in EACFB25 in the free play area.

Throughout the day, those who brought in certain amounts of money in fundraising were granted open access to the field and guided tours of the stadium’s locker rooms.

The 64 competitors eventually whittled down to just two, Brandon Capper and Herve Cantrell. Cantrell took the final game, winning the tournament. His victory was broadcast in real-time onto Hawk Vision, and an additional element of Hawkey Culture was added as those in attendance partook in the Iowa Wave after the game’s first quarter.

Following the tournament, Cantrell and Capper were both recognized in front of those in attendance, as well as the top three fundraisers of the event. In total, $61,900 was raised for the University of Iowa Health Care Stead Family Children’s Hospital.