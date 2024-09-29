The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Above the Fold | AI education at the University of Iowa is on the rise

In addition to semester-long courses focused on AI, the UI is now offering a certificate program – Hawk AI – to elevate understanding of AI.
Madeleine Willis, Senior Audio Producer
September 29, 2024

Friend or foe? The potential threats of AI may remain unknown to us, but the UI is making strides to eliminate uncertainties around the technology.  Semester-long courses and a new certificate program aim to help educate students on AI. 

Justin Cosner is a lecturer and the director of graduate studies in the department of rhetoric. Last spring, Cosner taught a class on AI intelligence and the future of media in journalism. 

Above the Fold is hosted and produced by Madeleine Willis. Reporting from Emma Jane contributed to this episode.

