Photos: 28th annual Northside Oktoberfest

Members of the Iowa City community flocked to the Iowa City Downtown District on Saturday to celebrate the 28th annual Northside Oktoberfest. The day began at 11:00 a.m., with events scattered until 6:00 p.m.

The Northside Oktoberfest provided contests, games, and entertainment such as a keg toss, beer slide, and a brat-eating contest. Additionally, the Iowa Children’s Museum provided a kid’s area, allowing kids to partake in their own ‘SodaFest’ by sampling different sodas while having a space to do crafts and play.

With the purchase of a ticket at check-in, over 45 beer and wine vendors provided exclusive access to unlimited samplings until 3:00 p.m. Iowa breweries like Big Grove, Backpocket, and Singlespeed participated alongside out-of-state brews like Phase Three Brewing and Sam Adam’s.