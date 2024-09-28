The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: 28th annual Northside Oktoberfest

Emma Calabro, Assistant Visuals Editor
September 28, 2024

Members of the Iowa City community flocked to the Iowa City Downtown District on Saturday to celebrate the 28th annual Northside Oktoberfest. The day began at 11:00 a.m., with events scattered until 6:00 p.m.

The Northside Oktoberfest provided contests, games, and entertainment such as a keg toss, beer slide, and a brat-eating contest. Additionally, the Iowa Children’s Museum provided a kid’s area, allowing kids to partake in their own ‘SodaFest’ by sampling different sodas while having a space to do crafts and play.

With the purchase of a ticket at check-in, over 45 beer and wine vendors provided exclusive access to unlimited samplings until 3:00 p.m. Iowa breweries like Big Grove, Backpocket, and Singlespeed participated alongside out-of-state brews like Phase Three Brewing and Sam Adam’s.

Emma Calabro/The Daily Iowan
Attendees line up for the Northside Oktoberfest at the Iowa City Downtown District on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. The festival included beer samples, activities, live music, and a kids section called ‘SodaFest’. The event started at 11:00 a.m. and had events scheduled through 6:00 p.m.

