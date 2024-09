The Iowa women’s soccer team defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions 2-1 on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024.

The Hawkeyes fell behind 1-0 after a quick Amelia White goal in the 1st minute of the game. Sofia Bush and Maya Hansen responded quickly scoring in the 4th and 30th minutes respectively. The Hawkeyes defense shined in the second half allowing zero shots and securing the victory 2-1.

The Hawkeyes play Northwestern next in Evanston, Illinois on Sunday, Sept. 29. 2024.