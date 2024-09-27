No. 18 Iowa soccer scores two early in first to bring home 2-1 win over No. 15 Penn State

In a tale of two top-20 teams, the No. 18 Hawkeyes hosted a fierce No. 15 Penn State squad and won, 2-1, behind strong offensive play on Thursday.

The Nittany Lions came into this highly anticipated matchup against the Hawkeyes with a respectable 2-1 record in the Big Ten and have secured wins over multiple ranked opponents. That includes No. 8 Texas Tech and No. 19 St. Louis.

After the 2-1 victory, Iowa is now 3-1 in Big Ten play, sitting closely behind 4-0 Rutgers.

Penn State’s offense struck first and fast in the first half of play, scoring at the 1:06 mark. Amelia White was credited with the unassisted goal, marking her first goal of the season.

The Iowa offense responded quickly to Penn State by scoring just three minutes later at the 4:16 mark. Midfielder Sofia Bush recorded this unassisted goal, moving her season total to three.

This pushed the score to a 1-1 tie in just over four minutes of play, adding extreme excitement to the already-amped home Iowa crowd.

After the exhilarating early minutes of play, second-year forward Maya Hansen broke the scoring drought and came up clutch for Iowa, scoring the second goal of the evening at the 30:06 mark. Captain Rielee Fetty and Meike Ingles were credited with the assists.

The Iowa offense continued its pressuring style of play by recording a total of seven shots in a predominately defensive game.

On that end, goalkeeper Macy Enneking recorded only one save and allowed one goal. This marks Enneking’s fifth goal allowed on the season and 27th save on the year.

The Hawkeye defense held the electric Penn State offense at bay in the second period of play, not allowing a single shot. Penn State only had two shots on goal in the entire game, both coming in the first period of play.

Even after the win, Iowa continues to trail the all-time series with the Nittany Lions. The Hawkeyes have prevailed in two of the last three matchups against Penn State, though.

Up next

The Hawkeyes will hit the road to face the Northwestern Wildcats this Sunday in another highly anticipated Big Ten matchup. The match is set to start at 1:00 p.m.