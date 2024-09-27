Iowa volleyball kicks off Big Ten campaign with 3-2 triumph over Rutgers

The Iowa volleyball team traveled east for their first Big Ten competition of the 2024-25 season, facing off against Rutgers in a fast-paced showdown at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Despite entering the match with a 20-game conference losing streak, the rejuvenated Hawkeyes held their own against Rutgers, winning two of the first four sets to force a deciding fifth frame, which Iowa won 15-9. .

First-year Malu Garcia led the Hawkeye offensive efforts with 17 kills, tying her career best, followed by second-year Gabby Deery with 14. Fifth-year Joy Galles locked down the Iowa defense in digs with a career-high 23 on the night.

Additionally, first-year Jenna Meitzler and fourth-year Michelle Urquhart recorded double-doubles; Meitzler tallied 51 assists and 10 digs, while Urquhart logged 10 kills and 10 digs.

While kills from Garcia gave Iowa a 2-1 lead in the first set, Rutgers didn’t back down, forcing two Iowa timeouts over the course of the first set. The score remained close, with Garcia earning five of her kills in this set alone. Ultimately, despite 11 kills and eight digs from Iowa, the Scarlet Knights were able to grab a narrow 25-22 win to close out the first set.

The second set saw Iowa come back fired up as ever. Deery earned six of her 14 kills in the second set, while six Hawkeyes picked up digs for the team, from Galles with six to Garcia with one.

With the score tied 23-23, Iowa took advantage of its strong offense, Deery and Garcia each recorded one final kill each to give the Hawkeyes a 25-23 win in the second set.

Iowa added extra points to the board with a win in the third set, the most competitive and aggressive of the night.

The Hawkeyes quickly tralied 2-0, but a kill from second-year Hannah Whittingstall and an ace from a subbed-in first-year Alyssa Worden tied the score, giving Iowa momentum.

A kill from Garcia knotted the score at 24 apiece, and the Hawkeyes rode this wave of energy to a Rutgers attack error and an ace from Urquhart to clinch the third set 30-28.

Rutgers struck back in the fourth set with a winning margin of six points, the widest of the night.

Iowa took time to reconvene with two timeouts compared to one by Rutgers, but were ultimately overwhelmed by a relentless attack from the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers forced a fifth set with a 25-19 win in the fourth.

The fifth set would decide if Iowa earned their first Big Ten win in over a year, or if it would extend its dismal losing streak to 21 games.

The Hawkeyes kept their composure throughout the set, drawing first blood with a Scarlet Knight attack error, before allowing no lead changes for the entirety of the set. Down 14-6, Rutgers mounted a comeback effort with two kills, but it was too little too late.

A Meitzler kill clinched the 3-2 victory for Iowa, sending its entire team into a joyous celebration. With the win, the Hawkeyes improve to 7-6 overall and 1-0 in conference play.

“Any win in the Big Ten is huge and I want these players to grow in their confidence and teamwork and then see the fruit of their hard work show up like this,” Iowa head coach Jim Barnes told HawkeyeSports after the game. “Wins do that for us. They give us that validation that we are getting better.”

Up next

The Hawkeyes will remain out east for their next challenge, this one against Maryland. The game is set to begin at 6pm on Saturday, with coverage from Big Ten Plus and the Hawkeye Radio Network.