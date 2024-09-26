Opinion | Iowa needs a Buc-ee’s on I-80

Iowa is proud of its gas station culture, with Casey’s, Kwik Star, and QuikTrip all being state icons.

But one notable chain is missing: Buc-ee’s.

Known for its brisket, famous beaver mascot, and countless gas pumps, this fast-growing, Texas-based chain seems like a perfect fit for Iowa, especially given the heavy passenger traffic on I-80.

Buc-ee’s has 60 locations. The nearest to Iowa City is in Kentucky, roughly nine hours away. While the chain has mainly stayed in the South, it has started expanding to states like Colorado and Missouri.

Iowa, with its I-80 corridor, could be an ideal spot for the brand’s first Midwest location. The interstate brings significant cross-country traffic, and Iowa’s gas station culture reflects this.

The state already boasts the world’s largest truck stop, serving 5,000 customers daily. However, the Iowa 80 Truckstop caters mainly to truckers, with 900 spots reserved for tractor-trailers.

Buc-ee’s, on the other hand, doesn’t allow trucks, focusing solely on passenger vehicles. With about 36,000 cars traveling the Iowa stretch of I-80 daily, Buc-ee’s could meet this demand.

The chain offers unique products not found at Iowa gas stations, like its famous brisket, beaver chips, jerky, and sprawling car washes the size of a football field.

While Casey’s holds its ground with pizza and doughnuts, Buc-ee’s could introduce a taste of Texas barbecue to the state. Both could coexist, offering different flavors — one Iowan, the other Texan.

Though some might argue our state is oversaturated with gas stations, Buc-ee’s could thrive with just one large location. Its sheer size would serve hundreds of customers at once.

When the chain opened its first location in Colorado, crowds began lining up well before the 6 a.m. opening. Some even arrived the night before out of anticipation. This enthusiasm could draw people from other Midwestern states whose closest proximity to a Buc-ee’s would be Iowa. People might even decide to make a trip out of it, spending a little extra time in Iowa than they previously would have considered.

Unlike Casey’s or Kum & Go, which primarily serve local communities, Buc-ee’s caters to highway travelers. A store strategically placed along I-80 could fill a gap in the market.

One day, after a long drive from Chicago or Denver, you might pull into a Buc-ee’s, grab some brisket for the remainder of your drive, and fuel up without ever worrying if there’s an open pump. Conveniently, there’ll be 120 of them.