City of Coralville appoints Kyle Nicholson as new police chief

Coralville recently swore in a new police chief on Sept. 17 to replace Shane Kron, who served in the role for the past 34 years. Newly elected Kyle Nicholson says he wants to create more peer support in the police department, update uniform policies, and require officers to have mandatory psychiatry appointments.

Kron announced his retirement in June, which sparked a search for a replacement. According to the City of Coralville website, Omaha-based Cayler Consulting, LLC was hired by the city to assist in hiring a new police chief. The search expanded to multiple cities across Iowa, including Clive, Council Bluffs, Decorah, Manchester, and Waukee.

Nine applications for the position were received, but the search was narrowed down to four candidates who went through “public reception, final interviews, and assessment center process,” according to the city’s website.

Kelly Hayworth, the Coralville city administrator, strongly recommended Nicholson as the new police chief, as he was familiar with the Coralville Police Department and the community.

“Kyle grew up in the Iowa City [and] Coralville area and was a graduate of West High, so he has a long experience with our area,” Hayworth said. “He’s been with the Coralville Police Department for over 10 years…and has been our community service officer, so he’s had a lot of contact with community groups of all kinds.”

Hayworth said different community members were involved in the hiring process. People provided written and verbal feedback and participated in the interview process.

“One of the things that [Nicholson] does, and will continue to do very well, is connect with all a variety of groups and people of all types,” Hayworth said. “Kyle himself is a very good ambassador for the city, and he’ll do that for the police department as well.”

As a member of the Coralville Police Department for 10 years, Nicholson has filled several positions, including community relations officer and lieutenant.

Nicholson said he has prepared for the chief’s position since joining the department. He also said being in his former roles helped prepare him and connect with the community better while also allowing him to learn new skills and methods.

“To this day, I think this is one of the best decisions I’ve made in my entire life. I’m very happy with where I’m at,” Nicholson said. “This profession has taught me many things and continues to teach me many things.”

The police department is also searching for a new community relations officer to replace Nicholson to ensure that unreached parts of the community can better connect with officers.

Coralville Mayor Meghann Foster said she looks forward to seeing the many ways Nicholson will focus on community outreach while collaborating with other city departments.

Foster said the city is collaborating with the police department to create events and ways to make the police department more accessible, which will help the community become familiar with the officers.

“[The city and police department] are both committed to working on finding new and fun ways to connect with the community,” Foster said.

One recommendation Foster had was for the police department to connect with the social workers at the Coralville Library to educate itself on the resources available. She also said other collaborations will be available in the future.

“To now be the chief of this organization is a phenomenal opportunity, and I’m looking forward to the ability and the opportunity to make a difference in the town I call home,” Nicholson said.