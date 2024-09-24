UIHC and Safe Kids Johnson County collaborate to host child safety seat event

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and Safe Kids Johnson County offered child safety seat instruction and installation assistance at a free drive-up event Sept. 19.

Several UIHC providers, safety experts, and volunteers were present at the event to help teach individuals how to properly install car seats while also providing child safety seat education. Those helping to install car seats were either certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians or instructors.

The event was hosted in the parking garage at the UIHC Iowa River Landing, which is located at 105 East 9th St. in Coralville.

As a new vehicle pulled up, the drivers were greeted and handed a clipboard with an informational sheet to fill out and a bag providing important information regarding child safety. Next, a plastic sheet with a number was placed on the back windshield wiper. The driver was then directed into a parking spot, where they were immediately assisted by a group.

Each member had a role, such as evaluating the vehicle and car seat, showing the individual how to install the car seat, reading manuals, or providing additional information.

Ensuring child safety seats are installed correctly in vehicles is essential to saving lives in the case of an accident, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The NHTSA found in 2022 that “599 child occupants under age 13 died in traffic crashes; 189 were unrestrained, and many others were inadequately restrained at the time of the crash.”

Maureen Vlasich, a care provider at UIHC, said the main goal of the event is to provide safe travel for children across the community.

“We are on the road every day…and car seats are complicated — way more complicated than people think,” Vlasich said. “Safe travel is just so important for our kids and keeping people safe.”

Vlasich has volunteered at a previous car seat safety event and said having these events is important in spreading awareness and educating the community.

Staying up to date, referring to their car and car seat manuals, and coming to these events are other ways individuals can ensure they are following the correct guidelines, Vlasich said. She also said anyone with questions or doubts can make an appointment with UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital for further assistance.

Nadin Mustafa attended the event with her two children and husband to learn more about car seat laws and how to properly reinstall them after taking them out.

“I had a lot of questions because both of my kids are in transition stages,” Mustafa said. “It’s one of those things I’m not sure what questions to ask since the law says one thing, but the safety measures say another.”

Mustafa said the event helped answer questions about the right car seat to use and the best fit for her children, as there are so many different brands of car seats available.

After the technicians and instructors demonstrated how to install the car seats properly, it was the individual’s turn to give it a try. The children or infants were buckled into the car seats to ensure everything fit properly.

Executive Medical Director and pediatrician at UIHC River Landing Rami Boutros said educating parents on how to install and reinstall car seats is crucial to prevent danger or minimize injuries in the case of an accident.

According to Boutros, previous events have received positive feedback as parents enjoy how accessible and helpful they are.

“We’ve been doing this for multiple years, and this is a collaboration between our team at Iowa River Landing and the safety team, and we have also done bike safety events for the last 4 or 5 years,” Boutros said.

In the future, UIHC plans to host more child safety events, including more car seat events, with more details to be announced.