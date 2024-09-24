The oversaturation of podcasts and rise of viral shows like “Talk Tuah”

Podcasts, a medium once dominated by NPR deep dives and thoughtful cultural commentary, have exploded into the mainstream over the past decade.

Now, there’s a podcast out there for every niche interest, hobby, or hot take.

If by some miracle, what you’re looking for doesn’t exist, today’s easy access to technology allows anyone to pick up a mic, plop down on their bedroom floor, and bring any discussion they would like into the public spotlight.

Some listeners, like University of Iowa student Emma Lankin, point out the benefits of this increased accessibility.

“I like the TMI podcast, Alix Earle, Hot Mess,” Lankin said. “[Having lots of options] gives people a chance to share their voices and allows everyone to hear different perspectives.”

There is indeed no shortage of perspectives to be found. The UI alone hosts or is associated in some capacity with dozens of podcasts, such as “From the Front Row,” a student-produced podcast from the UI College of Public Health; “Fight For Iowa,” which discusses Hawkeye athletics and upcoming matchups; and even The Daily Iowan’s very own “Above the Fold.”

The question begs itself, though: Does every bedroom floor visionary need to be heard? What used to be a sparse, dignified media landscape has become cluttered, now buzzing with what can be categorized at best as white noise and at worst as toxic garbage.

Kaiden Youngblood, a UI student, does not seek out podcasts himself but often stumbles upon clips while browsing other social media platforms.

While Youngblood sees the value in longer formats offering more depth than short-form platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels, he also knows that length does not always equate to quality.

“There are some podcasts today that I think are stretching for something to say or are just not very truthful,” Youngblood said. “Like that Hawk Tuah podcast. That is just kind of outlandish.”

“Hawk Tuah” refers to Haliey Welch, a young woman featured in a viral TikTok posted in June.

The video features Welch making a sexual joke using and coining the phrase ‘hawk tuah’ as an onomatopoeia for the sound of spitting.

Since then, Welch has capitalized on her brief 15 minutes of fame through “Hawk Tuah” merchandise, various paid appearances, and most recently, her very own podcast titled “Talk Tuah.”

There are currently two episodes of “Talk Tuah” posted on Spotify as of Sept. 17, with the first posted on Sept. 10. The show has prompted extensive debate about whether Welch is a business-savvy opportunist or simply a cash-craving clout chaser.

For many, podcasts serve as an escape from the repetitive, “brain-rot” short-form video content that dominates social media.

Unsurprisingly, however, as social media figures have branched into podcasting, the medium has begun to experience the same trend of anti-intellectualism.

Platforms like “Talk Tuah” reflect the wider digital culture around them — endless, simple content that allows, and maybe even requires, the viewer to shut down their brain as they scroll.

Ultimately, even if Welch has nothing to say, she will continue to rake in viewers in the current media landscape that glorifies virality.

“It’s a weird way to get fame, but regardless, she’s been able to thrive off of it,” Youngblood said.