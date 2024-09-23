The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Donate
DITV Sports: Iowa Volleyball Struggles in Kwik Star Classic

In their final games leading up to conference play, the Iowa Volleyball team had some bumpy matches against St Louis and Drake.
Johnny Valtman, DITV News Director
September 23, 2024
