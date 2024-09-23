The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Above the Fold | Clinton Street Starbucks transitions to “pop-in” store

Clinton Street Starbucks closed its doors for renovations on August 25. The renovations intended to be completed on October 11, will help the location prioritize mobile delivery methods.
Madeleine Willis, Senior Audio Producer
September 23, 2024

Renovations to the Clinton Street Starbucks that were intended to be completed during the summer months were pushed back due to a delay in permits from the City of Iowa City. 

Curran Anderson has worked for the Starbucks Corporation for three and a half years. He has spent the last year working at the Clinton Street location. Anderson discusses the current renovations to Starbucks and the change in his employment for the time being. 

Above the Fold is hosted and produced by Madeleine Willis. Reporting from Natalie Dunlap contributed to this episode.

