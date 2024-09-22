Review | University of Iowa Theater Department debuts hilarious new production with student-written ‘THE (T-)RE(X)FORMATION’

When a kid goes to a summer camp, they expect plenty of things: bonfires, camp songs, cabin drama, and maybe even a crush here and there — typical, normal teenage things.

In the case of ‘THE (T-)RE(X)FORMATION,’ though, teenagers face a much more massive, Jurassic era-themed issue: a dinosaur lurking in the forest, with its sights set solely on Camp Hildegard, a Catholic summer camp with plenty of unsuspecting campers.

The play, written by University of Iowa undergraduate student, MK Shultz, debuted in the UI Theater Building on Sept. 20 and is sure to be a pleasant surprise for anyone lucky enough to see it.

No program was provided upon entering the production, leaving viewers only with the brief explanation given on the UI Theater Website: “A gaggle of teenagers at Catholic summer camp face the terrifying mysteries of adolescence and monstrous camp legends. You know what they say…what happens at church camp, stays at church camp.”

The title, coupled with this brief explanation, means that everyone who sees the play is practically going in blind, with no idea how something like dinosaurs and a Catholic church camp could be combined.

However, audiences will quickly understand once the play begins and the exposition unfolds. After an ominous opening scene, viewers meet all of the main characters as they arrive at Camp Hildegard and are greeted with a stunning reflection of so many relatable teenage archetypes: Beth, the sweet and reserved girl who observes before she acts, Dani, the confident, outspoken girl who isn’t afraid to question the societal structure of things, and Louise, the seemingly-uptight friend who is simply terrified of change, to name a few.

With a runtime of only one hour and 20 minutes, one might be concerned about how the pacing in this story would play out, seeing as the play must introduce the characters, showcase their personalities, set up side storylines, and develop character relationships and rise actions, as well as depict the climax and resolution of the plot — all in under 90 minutes.

As the production continues, though, everything falls into place in surprising ways. Not only does the audience get storylines about the characters struggling with their sexualities and gender identities, but there are also themes of religious doubt, friendship, and family conflicts. All this gets resolved while the characters try to stop a dinosaur spirit of justice from destroying the camp.

Due to the title, one might think that some of the best moments in this play arise while the campers deal with the dinosaur, but some of the best scenes lie in the side plotlines. For instance, Beth, who has been struggling with her lack of feelings for any boys at camp, has a scene where she reaches her breaking point and enters the camp chapel to lament over her problems. The image of a cross towers over her as she comes to terms with the fact that she does have a crush, but just not on any of the boys — instead, on the head counselor, Megan.

Aside from the incredibly relatable situation Beth is stuck in, the imagery speaks a thousand words. The looming sight of the cross over Beth perfectly exemplifies the struggle of so many queer teens trapped under the pressure and conformity of the faiths they were raised in. As amazing as it was, this scene was just one of the many that made this play a joy to watch.

With plenty of hilarious jokes, an inflatable dinosaur costume, and an incredibly talented cast, “THE (T-)RE(X)FORMATION” is a prime example of just how much talent and creative genius ebbs and flows within the UI Theater program, regardless of production length, venue size, or any other factor that may come to mind.