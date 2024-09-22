Photos: Iowa Volleyball vs. Drake Bulldogs

Gallery • 22 Photos Ethan McLaughlin Iowa liberos Jaimie Marquardt and Olivia Lombardi warm up with coaches before a volleyball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Drake Bulldogs at Xtream Arena in Coralville Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 21,2024. The Bulldogs defeated the Hawkeyes 3-1. This was the third and final game of the Kwik Star Klassic Tournament.

The Kwik Star Classic came to a close at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, on Saturday, September 21, 2024. Despite their strong start, the Bulldogs defeated the Hawkeyes, ending the game with a final score of 3-1.

The day’s theme was Camper Day, which included festivities like competitions during breaks, allowing young fans to sit court-side, and autographs from the Iowa volleyball players following the game.

The game began with Hawkeye’s optimism quickly fading as the Bulldogs won the first two sets. Iowa would bounce back in the third set, making the score 2-1 and regaining much-needed momentum. However, despite their late push, the Hawkeyes could not recreate the third set, as Drake closed the match by winning the fourth set.

Following this loss, Iowa falls back to .500 with a record of 6-6, while the Bulldogs improve their record to 4-7. Drake will look ahead to September 27, where they will play Missouri State at home in Des Moines. The Hawkeyes’ next game will feature their Big Ten opener against Rutgers on the road on September 26.