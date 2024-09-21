Photos: Iowa Volleyball vs. Saint Louis

The Iowa volleyball team was defeated by Saint Louis University, 3-1, for the Kwik Star Klassic game at Xtream Arena on Friday.

Iowa took the first set 25-20 and lost the other three to Saint Louis 25-23, 25-19, and 25-22. Malu Garcia led Iowa’s offense with 17 kills, a personal best, while Jenna Meitzler took the lead in assists, making 41 total. Joy Galles contributed 17 digs. Despite the loss, the Hawkeyes outperformed the Billikens in digs, blocks, and aces.

The Hawkeyes’s record for the season now stands at six wins and five losses.

Next, Iowa will play against Drake on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 2:00 p.m. at Xtream Arena in Coralville.