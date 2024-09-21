Highlight to Watch: Kaleb Johnson’s seventh touchdown of the season

Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson continued to carry the Hawkeye offense as it entered conference play on Saturday night against Minnesota. The fireworks began in the first quarter when Iowa took advantage of linebacker Jay Higgins’ interception at the Minnesota 38-yard line.

Jay Higgins Pick pic.twitter.com/WXdaAhucx9 — keegan murray glazer (@horkage1) September 21, 2024

Johnson opened Iowa’s drive with a five-yard dash down the middle. Then, one play later, he took a handoff from quarterback Cade McNamara and skirted to the left, putting Minnesota defender Za’Quan Bryan on skates. Running untouched down the sideline, Johnson appeared to score before replay view flagged him as stepping out of bounds two yards short of the end zone.

Despite the setback, all it took was one more snap for Johnson to find paydirt. Reeling in the handoff from Iowa backup quarterback Brendan Sullivan, who entered the game in the red zone for the second week in a row, Johnson scampered in the maroon end zone to open the scoring.

Kaleb Johnson runs it in for the TD!!! 😎 @HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/6RdJVyJ54C — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 21, 2024

The touchdown was Johnson’s seventh of the season.