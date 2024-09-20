The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
DITV: Iowa Beer Band Carries on a Tradition

The Friday night before a home football game for the Iowa Hawkeyes, the marching band hits the town with music and is repaid, in beer.
Felicity Menning, DITV Reporter
September 20, 2024
