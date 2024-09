The Iowa Hawkeye volleyball team defeated the South Dakota Coyote’s 3-2 at Xtreme Arena on Thursday.

Iowa took the first two sets 25-22 and 25-20 before losing the next two 22-25 and 19-25, the Hawkeyes would take the final set 15-7 improving their record to 6-4. Dominique Phills led the team in kills with 18, Jenna Meitzler collected 42 assists along with Joy Galles’ 16 digs.

The Hawkeyes will play Saint Louis next on Friday at Xtreme Arena in Coralville at 6:00 p.m.