DITV Sports: Iowa Field Hockey’s Hillary Cox Embarks on Unique Study

Hawkeye Senior Hillary Cox is looking at a study completely different than other studies ever done before in field hockey.
Collin Carrithers, DITV Reporter
September 18, 2024
