Q&A | Graduate student goalkeeper Macy Enneking

The Daily Iowan: When did you first start playing goalkeeper?

Macy Enneking: I first started in goal when I was around four years old. I always loved the position because I felt you could be a hero. I was a forward for my high school team but played goalkeeper during my club season. I loved being a forward, but I knew being a goalkeeper was my purpose with the sport.

What does a typical day of training look like?

We train in the mornings usually around 8 a.m., so I usually wake up around 5:30 a.m. and eat breakfast and get ready. I then head to the athletic training room. Recently, the goalkeepers have been using a VR headset to work on reaction time, so we will occasionally do that before training as well.

Most practices, the goalkeepers go off and do our own training while the team is warming up or doing drills that do not require us. Toward the end, we go back with the team and do drills that put us in more game scenarios.

You’ve only allowed two goals all season, putting you 22nd in the nation for goals against allowed. Was this something you envisioned earlier in the season?

I don’t think I thought of this exact goal when envisioning this season, but it certainly was something that I wanted to expect of myself and my team. I know that this team has the ability to be one of the best defensive teams in the country, and I think that title goes along with this determination we have to be hardworking and gritty.

How do you continue to stay focused throughout the 90-minute game?

I try to always be communicating and connected to my backline throughout the entire game. Whether I am getting a ton of action on the net or not, I always make sure that my team knows I am back there so that when the time comes that they need me, I am ready.

How does it feel to win back-to-back Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week honors?

I am very grateful that our team’s defensive prowess is getting recognition. I wish that I could give the honors to my backline because they make it a running joke that they do not want me to see any shots in a game.

How has being at the University of Iowa helped shape your soccer career?

I think being at the University of Iowa has been the best experience of my life. They have perfectly fit what program I wanted to be a part of. They value hard work and investment over talent, and I think that being a part of a team that trusts each other and pushes each other so much has made me into the woman I am.