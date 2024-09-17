Opinion | The American flag should be used as a unification symbol, not a political pawn

No matter who you ask, everyone has an opinion on the American flag.

The United States flag has a nearly 250-year history as arguably the most iconic and recognizable symbol in the world. The flag has outlasted wars, presidents, and cultural revolutions. These days, however, it evokes controversy that leaves many wondering what its place is in modern American life.

The origins of the U.S. flag are debated, but some historians believe the design was created by New Jersey Congressman Francis Hopkinson and sewn by Philadelphia seamstress Betsy Ross. Whether this is true or not, the flag, in one iteration or another, has flown over the U.S. for the better half of two centuries. As a result, many feel the flag symbolizes patriotism and a strong pride for those who defend it.

Despite the flag being a historic symbol of strength, unity, and freedom, some on the far right have recently made the flag a political pawn in a game for the country’s cultural soul. Pundits and politicians alike have attempted to claim that those who disrespect the American flag or who don’t treat the stars and stripes as an overarching symbol of patriotism are anti-American.

One recent example of this came in late July when pro-Palestinian protesters burned the American flag in Washington D.C.

Former President Donald Trump said there should be legal consequences for these actions on “Fox and Friends,” a TV segment that airs on Fox News.

“You should get a one-year jail sentence if you do anything to desecrate the American flag,” he said. “Now, people will say, ‘Oh, it’s unconstitutional.’ Those are stupid people. Those are stupid people that say that.”

Trump’s call to imprison those who burn or disrespect the flag, despite acknowledging the unconstitutional nature of his legal suggestion, is an extremist idea that further bolsters his party’s attempt to claim the flag as a symbol of their own design.

This concept also suggests that those who exercise their right to free speech are un-American or criminals. Trump’s charged comment highlights the shifting narrative around the flag.

If we are to become a more united nation amid the recent progression of extremism in the U.S., our perception of the flag needs to change along with the standards for flying it.

Pro-Palestinian protesters are not alone in their actions. Conservative groups have also recently taken steps to disrespect the flag. Despite Trump’s comments, “MAGA” supporters outside Trump Tower in New York City raised the flag upside-down to protest his guilty verdict in the spring of 2024.

According to The Associated Press, the practice of displaying the flag upside-down originated as a signal of distress among sailors. Now, it comes to symbolize the “Stop the Steal” movement, which insinuates President Joe Biden stole the election from Trump — a notion that has been disproven on multiple occasions.

This inaccurate, immature, and ironic use of the flag exemplifies how many people are using American symbols to disguise calculated division as “patriotism.”

The flag shouldn’t be treated as a piece of propaganda for any particular party or its supporters to conjure feelings of uncorked radicalism. Rather, it should speak as a stronghold for the many ideals and morals that established this nation.

Some of the criticism aimed at Democrats from far-right activists focuses on the lack of American flag imagery in campaigns and disrespect to those who don’t stand for the flag at major events.

The most historic of these instances came in 2016 when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sat, and later knelt, for the national anthem at an NFL preseason game.

In an interview following the game, Kaepernick said his decision to sit was an act of protest.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses Black people and people of color,” Kaepernick said.

This decision by Kaepernick sparked national controversy, with many saying he was disrespecting the flag. In response, Kaepernick met with retired Army Green Beret Nate Boyer who advised him that the most respectful approach would be to kneel — a gesture often made by soldiers in front of a fallen soldier’s grave.

At the time, Trump said Kaepernick was disrespecting the American flag.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b*tch off the field right now. Out. He’s fired. He’s fired,’” Trump said.

Recently, Democrats have reclaimed use of the American flag. What was once perceived as divisive is actively being rebranded as a sign of unity, strength, and hope for the future of America. Democrats are doing what Republicans did for years and seemingly gave up on.

Just a few weeks ago on the last night of the Democratic National Convention, viewers were treated to 15 minutes of patriotic songs like “Born in the USA” by Bruce Springsteen and “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” by Beyoncé, all while waving American flags.

As outlined by The New York Times, the barrage of red, white, and, blue was “a choreographed display that offered powerful evidence of the party’s intention to appropriate what has been a defining symbol of Republican campaigns since Richard M. Nixon won the White House in the midst of the Vietnam War in 1968: patriotism and love of country.”

This move by the Democratic Party was a calculated decision to prove to all Americans that the flag doesn’t have to be a symbol of division and radicalism but rather unity and progress.

I recognize that, for many marginalized communities, the flag can appear oppressive and unsupportive of the modern problems facing millions of Americans. Our history as a nation is not without

immoral and inhumane actions, but it also contains a gamut of global innovation and social progression.

Supporting the flag may feel ignorant and far-fetched, but I believe for our nation to unite, we need a symbol that lacks affiliation with any party or single person and encompasses the promise of progress and understanding.

If we, as a nation, wish to forge connections rather than further division, we must recognize the flag is not a symbol to be held captive but rather a piece of history that should be representative of all Americans — regardless of party.