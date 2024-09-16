UI’s Strategic Plan Action and Resource Committee emphasizes collaboration

Writing and communication, brain science and mental health, and cancer research and patient care areas at the University of Iowa were named Distinctive Collaborative Opportunities by the Strategic Plan Action and Resource Committee.

The university’s strategic plan began taking effect in 2022 after long discussions and years of development. According to its website, the plan aims to make the university a top choice “for the next group of diverse and talented students, faculty, and staff.”

The plan was developed to ensure the university’s continued success by creating five interconnected priorities. These priorities include excellence in teaching and learning, innovative research and creative discovery, welcoming and inclusive environment, holistic well-being and success, and transformative societal impact, according to the plan’s website.

The Strategic Plan Action and Resource Committee, or SPARC, includes 23 members from different areas around campus and was created to assist in the Strategic Plan and its goals, said Chair and Executive Vice President and Provost Professor Kevin Kregel.

“It is remarkable how SPARC members balance their work on the strategic plan with their existing leadership roles, demonstrating their deep commitment to the university’s mission and long-term success,” Kregel said. “We’re incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made in the first two years of the plan.”

After months of analysis, SPARC identified three areas at the university that showcase opportunities for growth and excellence. They were chosen based on faculty expertise, research funding, student interest, and social impact, along with the potential to propel collaboration across disciplines, Kregel said.

“The Distinctive Collaborative Opportunities initiative is just one example of how SPARC is implementing the strategic plan. This initiative is tied to a strategy to strengthen the university’s reputation by building upon existing areas of excellence and identifying new strategic opportunities,” Kregel said.

Deirdre Egan, associate director of the Writing Center, said the wide range of resources the Writing Center offers makes it stand out.

“We have been involved in the process of bringing together writing people, writing centers, and writing initiatives across the maps,” Egan said.

Iowa’s Writing Center supports writing development and one-on-one consultations for students from undergraduate to graduate levels, as well as providing feedback to faculty and researchers, Egan said.

In addition, it works with various writing centers across campus, including the Franklin’s Communication Center, College of Education Writing Center, Law School Writing Center, College of Medicine Writing Center, and others.

Egan said the Writing Center is looking forward to seeing more institutional support for the programs and looks forward to growing interdisciplinary collaboration writing across campus.

Kim “Avrama” Blackwell, professor and departmental executive officer for the Department of Biomedical Engineering, discussed the UI brain science and mental health initiatives and how positivity is distributed through campus collaborations.

“It is distributed across departments so you can collaborate with someone studying the same topic but with different approaches, because these are really difficult problems,” Blackwell said.

Blackwell said the types of research being conducted throughout the different departments strengthen the university, and she is hopeful for future breakthroughs in treating diseases like addiction and autism.

Andre Perry, assistant professor for the UI Department of English, highlighted key programs at the university and investments instrumental in fostering collaboration and innovation around campus.

“You’ve got all those amazing graduate programs, then you’ve got this absolutely stellar undergraduate creative writing that’s happening through the English department and the continual growth of the school’s journalism and mass communication,” Perry said.

The Iowa Writers’ Workshop, the International Writing Program, the Center for the Book, and many other programs provide proof of the excellence of writing and communication at the university.

“It’s something where we have proven excellence, and I think that inspires, hopefully, the campus to continue and evolve that excellence as we look at the next 100 years,” Perry said.

SPARC also acknowledged how faculty in the Tippie College of Business are contributing to cancer research and patient care, as several different research centers and departments are working together to develop new treatments and ideas.

According to SPARC’s website, “Tom Gruca, George Daly Professor in Marketing, uses data gathered over decades by the Carver College of Medicine to research how specialist physicians can more effectively use outreach clinics to deliver health care services to patients in rural areas.”

There is no specific funding set aside for the Distinctive Collaborative Opportunities, but the areas will help the university gather support and investments, whether from funding through the P3 Strategic Initiatives Fund, supporting campus infrastructure, or developing new programs, Kregel said.

He said SPARC will continue to enhance the Distinctive Collaborative Opportunities and follow the Strategic Plan, which is set to be completed in 2027.

“We’re excited about this new initiative that will stimulate new ways of thinking about our core strengths, foster new connections, and strengthen collaboration in ways that will lead to new insights and better outcomes,” Kregel said. “By focusing our efforts in these areas, we hope to capitalize on our existing strengths, grow interdisciplinary collaboration, and create positive change at the state, national, and global level.”