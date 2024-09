The No. 6 Iowa field hockey team defeated Delaware, 1-0, at Grant Field in Iowa City on Sunday.

Senior forward Annika Herbine scored the Hawkeyes only goal in the 17th minute, assisted by Lieve van Kessel. Junior goalie Mia Magnotta collected her 4th shutout win this season as the Hawkeyes improve to a record of 4-1.

The Hawkeyes will play Northwestern next at Lakeside Field in Evanston, Ill. on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. at 3:00 p.m.