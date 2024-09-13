The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: New Ambassadors Program Comes to Iowa City

The Downtown Iowa City Ambassadors Program is making a difference downtown, ensuring the safety of citizens and cleanliness of Iowa City.
Grace Lathrop, DITV Reporter
September 13, 2024
