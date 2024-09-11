The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

DITV: Presidential Debate Reactions From Iowa City

Last night’s Presidential Debate saw both sides of the party come together to watch the highly anticipated debate.
Jayce Bertrand, Julia Rhodes, and Kayla Smith
September 11, 2024
