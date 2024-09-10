New Iowa golf assistant coaches bringing new energy

The Iowa men’s golf team added a familiar face to its coaching staff in the offseason as they prepare for the 2024-25 season.

Steven Ihm was named assistant coach of the men’s golf team on July 9 after previously serving as the volunteer assistant coach. Ihm played for the Hawkeyes from 2011-14, earning three All-Big Ten honors and four first-place tournament finishes, becoming one of the most decorated players in school history.

After his college career, Ihm moved to the professional level for seven seasons, including stints on the PGA Tour. Near the end of his tenure, he quickly discovered a passion for developing young golfers.

“I grew a lot as a person and my golf game developed a lot,” Ihm said. “I think it’s a privilege to work with high-aspiring individuals and to feel like I have the experience to help them onto the next level if they choose to take that path.”

For Ihm, the chance to return to his alma mater was a no-brainer.

“I always wanted my first coaching job to be at Iowa, so when I called Coach Stith and told him I was interested in coaching, he offered me the volunteer assistant position, and I felt like I had to take it,” Ihm said.

After serving a few seasons as a volunteer assistant, assistant coach Charlie Boyle was named head coach at Alabama-Birmingham, opening the door for Ihm to take over the role.

“It’s a great way to get your foot in the door and get some coaching experience at a high level right away,” Ihm said. “I had to jump at that opportunity, and I was excited for it to be at Iowa.”

Ihm is hoping to bring new life to the team this season in his new position.

“It will be exciting to see them play and to help them through the gauntlet that is competition golf,” Ihm said. “I hope to bring competitiveness and confidence to tournament play.”

Competitive edge

Former Tennessee assistant Nic Robinson was named associate head coach of the women’s golf team on Aug 1.

Robinson played golf from an early age but realized he didn’t have a future in professional golf, so he turned to teaching and coaching.

“I tried playing and I honestly wasn’t good enough, so I fell in love with the teaching side pretty early,” Robinson said.

Robinson landed his first coaching job in 2012 as the head coach of Lexington Christian Academy in Kentucky. He then moved to the college ranks in 2014, where he had successful coaching careers with Asbury, Charlotte, and Tennessee.

Robinson fondly remembers the impact his prior coaching stints have had on his career.

“Being in the [Southeastern Conference] the last few years and being in a top-30 program at my former two schools brings a different level of experience and different points of view,” Robinson said.

Iowa head coach Megan Menzel says Robinson’s same expertise will prove to be helpful in many ways.

“In the recruiting world, he has a lot of great contacts, he is super personable, and the players have been able to quickly relate to him,” Menzel said.

Menzel is excited to work with Robinson in the process of getting the team back to where they want to be and reaching not only the coach’s goals but the team’s goals as well.

“We certainly didn’t finish where we wanted to in the Big Ten last year. They have goals to win a tournament and improve their standing in the Big Ten.”

Robinson echoed Menzel’s goals and hopes his players can “believe that they belong here.”

The transformation will not happen overnight, but the Hawkeyes hope Robinson’s new philosophies and Menzel’s veteran experience can propel the Hawkeyes to new heights.

“Do the little things really well, you don’t have to reinvent the wheel,” Robinson said. “Just do the simple things well.”