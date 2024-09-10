Letter to the Editor | What the Iowa City School District Didn’t Say

The Iowa City School District is considering closing an elementary school before the next school year. If this is news to you, you’re not alone. And it is a problem. The school district should delay any further action on this plan until it has appropriately communicated the serious implications of it directly to parents. Parents deserve to understand what is at stake so they can provide input and ask questions before the school district takes any further action.

The school board formally began discussing the plan to “reenvision” elementary schools on July 23, and finally emailed families in the district last Tuesday, September 3. The email was extremely vague, lacked facts and data that should be absolutely necessary before rolling out a massive plan such as this, and appeared to go to great lengths to not mention school closings. Instead, tucked neatly in their definitions of Academy Schools and Early Childhood Learning Centers, they mention, “repurposing underutilized elementary buildings.” If your elementary feeds into City High, those buildings are your kids’ school. And the plan indicates more “repurposing” is to come in other parts of the district in the years ahead. Closing a school is a big deal. Parents deserve clear, transparent communication. This email hid the ball. And while the email did say that your input was crucial, it failed to mention that their plan will be discussed further and committees will be made at the next school board meeting, which is this Tuesday, September 10 at 6PM at 1725 North Dodge Street. Tell your friends.

– Ericka Petersen, Iowa City