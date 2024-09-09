The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Iowa Soccer vs. Baylor University

John Charlson, Photojournalist September 9, 2024

The Iowa women’s soccer team defeated the Baylor University Bears 3-0 at the Iowa Soccer Complex in Iowa City on Sunday. Before the game, seven seniors and graduate students were celebrated during senior night. All seniors honored were a part of the 2023 Big Ten Championship-winning team.

The first half finished in a stalemate, 0-0. Only in the 56th minute did Iowa graduate student Lauren Geczik score the first goal of the game. Iowa freshman Berit Parten followed by scoring her fourth goal of the season and raising the Hawkeye’s lead to 2-0. In the 89th minute of the game, Iowa graduate student Maggie Johnston scored the final goal. Baylor goalkeeper Azul Alvarez made a career-high eight saves during the game.

The Bears will defend their home field on Thursday against No. 13 Oklahoma State, and the Hawkeyes will remain in Iowa City as they host Nebraska on Thursday.

2024_09_08_IowaBaylorSoccer_JC001
John Charlson/The Daily Iowan
Fans watch as both teams practice before a soccer match between the University of Iowa and Baylor University at the Iowa Soccer Complex in Iowa City on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Bears 3-0.

