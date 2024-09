The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Cal Baptist Lancers, 3-0, during a volleyball match at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.

Iowa had seven team blocks, while Cal Baptist had two. Dominique Phills led the team in kills with ten total across three sets, while Malu Garcia and Claire Ammeraal followed with nine each.

The Hawkeyes will be headed to Ames to take on the Cyclones on Sept. 11.