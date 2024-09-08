The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Above the Fold | What led the sale of Mayflower going under?

Mayflower Residence Hall has not been without controversy. When it went up for sale last year, we thought we had seen the last of Mayflower for good.
Madeleine Willis, Senior Audio Producer September 8, 2024

As the school year begins, one question remains unanswered for University of Iowa students and their families: What is the status of Mayflower Residence Hall? Above the Fold host, Madeleine Willis explores what’s next for Mayflower. 

Also, Senior Reporter at The Daily Iowan, Kate Perez has experience reporting on Mayflower as a former Higher Education reporter. Perez joins this episode to discuss her reporting and also shares her experience as a Mayflower Resident. 

Above the Fold is hosted and produced by Madeleine Willis. Reporting from Jack Moore contributed to this episode.

