Football fans gathered around Iowa City to tailgate before a football game between No. 21 Iowa and Iowa State on Saturday.

Before the game, Both the Hawkeyes’ and the Cyclones’ records sit at 1-0. This is a crucial game for both teams as it will set the tone for the rest of the season.

With a Kickoff at 2:30 CDT, the game is expected to reach temperatures in the 60s.