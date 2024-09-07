The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Iowa Field Hockey vs. Miami University

Hannah Neuville, Photojournalist September 7, 2024

The No. 6 Iowa field hockey team defeated Miami University, 2-0, in their home opener game at Grant Field on Friday.

The first half was a slow start for both teams, and they maintained a score of 0-0 until Dionne van Aalsum made a goal minutes into the second half during a penalty corner. Lieve van Kessel scored the Hawkeyes’ second goal in the fourth quarter. Iowa outshot the Redhawks 8-4 and attempted five penalty corners. Miami attempted three.

This is the fourth home season opener game in a row that Iowa has won. After the season was cut short with their loss to Louisville last year, their two wins so far this season are a strong start for the Hawkeyes.

Next, Iowa will host New Hampshire on Friday, Sept. 13, at 2:00 p.m. at Grant Field.

2024_09_06_FieldHockey_HN_1
Hannah Neuville/The Daily Iowan
Iowa fans interact outside of Grant Field before a field hockey game between Iowa and Miami University on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Redhawks, 2-0.

