Grading No. 21 Iowa football’s performance against Iowa State

Passing offense: D-

A pedestrian first-half performance in the passing game became utterly abysmal in the final frame, as quarterback Cade McNamara had only three completions for 19 yards over the last two quarters, not to mention tossing two interceptions. The second pick shouldn’t be much of a blemish, as it was a desperation throw with one second remaining, but that’s hardly an excuse.

Transfer wideout Jacob Gill continues to be a productive presence, hauling in four balls for 47 yards, but unfortunately for the Hawkeyes, he led the team in receiving. Running back Kaleb Johnson trailed with three grabs for nine yards, whereas no other player had more than one catch. The usually reliable tight end Luke Lachey was held without a reception as Iowa tight ends produced 13 total yards.

These numbers are an unfriendly reminder of last year’s horrors, and if the Hawkeyes want to bounce back from this game, they will have to improve. Head coach Kirk Ferentz said McNamara would continue to be the starter, so the task starts with the former Michigan transfer.

Passing defense: D

Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht was a far better player than he was when he last took on Iowa, completing 23-of-35 passes for 272 yards and two scores on Saturday. The redshirt sophomore carved up the Hawkeye secondary in the second half, tossing for 205 yards, including four connections of at least 18 yards. Outside of his ill-advised interception to linebacker Jay Higgins, Becht was nearly perfect, posting a 144 passer rating.

Nevertheless, the quarterback had plenty of help from the talented receiver tandem of Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, who combined for 13 catches for 201 yards and two touchdowns. Higgins practically mossed Iowa corner TJ Hall on his touchdown while Noel breezed past Jay Higgins and safety Xavier Nwankpa on his 75-yard house call.

Based on what Jay Higgins and defensive back Sebastian Castro said after the game, Iowa needs to do a better job of jamming receivers and maintaining proper eye discipline to avoid this sort of anomaly happening again to its usually stout secondary. I can imagine that coordinator Phil Parker’s Monday film session won’t be pretty, but it will only make the team better.

Rushing offense: A

The only knock on the grade was that while Johnson’s 187-yard rushing performance was impressive, Iowa’s ground game was largely derived from a few significant gains and not necessarily consistent yardage. Eliminate Johnson’s 144 yards from his four big scampers of 20-plus yards, and the Hawkeyes have just 66 for the contest. I’m not trying to knock Johnson’s ability, as he has practically carried Iowa so far this season, but having a bell-cow RB in the backfield can have its disadvantages, and Iowa certainly felt them on Saturday.

For one thing, part of the reason Johnson logged so many carries was that Iowa’s running backs were largely ineffective. Kamari Moulton gained 16 yards on seven carries while Leshon Williams mustered just three on two tries. In fact, Iowa had 11 of its rushing attempts stuffed for no gain. I wonder if Johnson got a little tired or banged up down the stretch, or if the defense keened in on him whenever he got in the game.

Iowa will undoubtedly rely on the run game this season, but it can’t be a one-pony show relying on flash and flair over productivity. Having options in the run game will only give the team more options late in contests.

Rushing defense: A

For all its struggles against the pass, Iowa was once again dominant against the run, conceding only 89 yards to the Cyclones on 28 carries, including three stuffed runs. Defensive tackle Yahya Black wreaked havoc up the middle, collecting four tackles while Jay Higgins and linebacker Nick Jackson led the way with 11 and 8, respectively. If there’s anything I feel most confident in for Iowa’s season, it’s that the run defense won’t be an issue.

Special teams: A

In all honesty, Iowa special teams did their job today. Kicker Drew Stevens nailed both of his field goal attempts while punter Rhys Dakin booted nine balls for an average of 40 yards, highlighted by a perfectly-placed pigskin downed at the one early in the contest.

Returner Kaden Wetjen is also a pleasant surprise filling in Cooper DeJean’s stead, collecting 87 return yards. I also have to point out that Iowa wouldn’t even have a prayer in the end zone at the end of the game if it wasn’t for Max White’s 35-yard kickoff return. Don’t be surprised if one of these two takes one to the house before the year is over.

Coaching: C

I’m well aware that hindsight is 20-20, but I still question Ferentz’s decision to go for two when Iowa scored its second touchdown in the third quarter to make it a 19-7 ballgame with 4:47 to go in the period. When asked about his choice in his postgame press conference, Ferentz said going for two gave his squad the best chance to win at the time, but I disagree.

Opting for the extra point still would’ve given Iowa a two-possession lead, and despite its struggles against the pass, Ferentz has to have some trust in his defense to not let up two touchdowns over the final 20 minutes of action.

Additionally, while the Hawkeyes were trying to run out the clock in the fourth quarter, they did so doing the exact same thing over and over again – give the ball to Johnson. Practically everyone at Kinnick Stadium knew what was going to happen. I’m not asking for 40-yard bombs, but a little play variety like a jet sweep or pitch could’ve helped the Hawkeyes earn the first down they needed to seal the deal.