One-on-one with Iowa wide receiver Jarriett Buie

The Daily Iowan: If you could have any food for the rest of your life, which one would it be?

Jarriett Buie: My grandma makes some mean rice and beans.

How does she make them?

She gets some soy rice and black beans, some bacon, and she mixes it up in a pot. It’s definitely my favorite dish.

Besides football, what is your favorite sport?

When people ask me what sport I play, I tell them water polo.

Did you watch any water polo during the Summer Olympics?

I did not. Why? Because I don’t think a lot of people watch water polo. So I get away with it. But it’s just fun to me. I tell them after I’m just playing around. I ran track in high school. Track is fun because you are with your buddies.

What are your favorite hangout spots in Iowa City?

I love the Vine [Vine Tavern and Eatery]. Me and my buddies will go there after a game and we’ll tear up some wings from there. Usually go with my buddy and his dad because he pays for the food. It’s a great time over there.

What wings do you typically order?

I get medium barbecue wings. My buddy really likes the garlic wings.

If you won the lottery today, what would you do with it?

If I won the lottery, you will not see me again. I’m going to put a ski mask on and you’re not going to see my skin because you’re not even gonna notice me. I’m going to collect my money, ration it out a little bit, and give it to some people. You’re never going to see me again.

How are you feeling about the offense this year?

I feel solid about it. We’re out here every day, we’re learning every day, and we’re learning new things. When you’re really competing with the defense, we’re sharpening each other and they’re just making us better.