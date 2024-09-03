Opinion | More students should visit the Iowa Women’s Archives

The Iowa Women’s Archives, or IWA, continues to prove it is one of the most important and consequential entities in the vast University of Iowa Libraries system, despite a lack of public recognition. Its comprehensive collection of documents, pictures, and stories serves as a physical testament to the compellingly diverse history of women in Iowa.

The IWA was established in 1992, but the initial incentive for its creation came in 1969 when Louise Noun, a native Iowan, historian, and activist, sought to write a book chronicling the history of the Iowa Women’s Suffrage Movement. She found, however, that the state lacked a sufficient catalog encapsulating the history of Iowa women.

Noun shared her struggles with longtime friend Mary Louise Smith, an active political figure and groundbreaking feminist, and together they developed an idea — the inklings of a plan to start the IWA.

The pair of modern trailblazers went to work establishing the archive: a collection of photos, letters, manuscripts and more, all depicting the lives and work of women and their families throughout the state.

A few of the archives’ collections — some of which are privately funded and others through public grants — include Women in Politics, Women’s Physical Education, Jewish Women in Iowa, and the Mujeres Latinas Project.

These collections act as a home for the ever-changing and multifaceted history of women in Iowa under the special collections and archives.

More students should connect with the IWA because of its potential as a teaching and learning tool.

As a student with a minor in history, I have found the IWA to be essential for analyzing primary documents and better understanding historical figures. The various collections provide ample opportunities for different departments to enrich their understandings of local history and culture.

Ashley Howard, an assistant professor and researcher in the Department of African American Studies at the UI, takes advantage of every opportunity to introduce her students to the IWA.

“The Iowa Women’s Archive is an absolute campus gem,” Howard said. “I bring my students almost every semester. Not only do they have the opportunity to get hands-on history training, but the collection materials expand their understanding of who and what it means to be an Iowan.”

Despite the amazing work being done to preserve thousands of Iowans’ stories, many students aren’t even aware of the IWA’s existence. Whether it’s due to a lack of publicity or the simple fact that the archives’ office is tucked away on the third floor of the Main Library, the IWA doesn’t receive nearly enough attention.

Regardless of area of study, more students should recognize the work being done by the talented and hardworking staff at the IWA by paying the archives a visit. Whether it be through research and grant opportunities or simply heading to the archives’ office during its posted hours the more student engagement, the better.

The IWA isn’t limited to students from a particular discipline, so students shouldn’t let their business or biology major stop them from checking out its collections. The staff are always available to assist those interested, and they can provide anyone with necessary information about research or ways to get involved.

By and large, the IWA continues to prove itself as an essential part of the Iowa Libraries’ robust and expansive range of resources, and it’s time for more students to pay the archives a visit.