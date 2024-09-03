The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV Sports: Hawkeyes Give Their Thoughts on the Upcoming Cy-Hawk Rivalry Game

Leading up to the yearly Cy-Hawk Rivalry game, Iowa players provide their thoughts on the in-state battle.
Byline photo of Brady Behrend
Brady Behrend, DITV Assistant Sports Director
September 3, 2024
About the Contributor
Brady Behrend
Brady Behrend, DITV Assistant Sports Director
(he/him/his)
Brady Behrend is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Comminication. He is working as DITV's Assistant Sports Director in his second year at DITV.