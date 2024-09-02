Iowa women’s soccer earns shutout 2-0 victory over No. 18 Wake Forest

After defeating Florida Gulf Coast on Aug 29, the Iowa women’s soccer team extended their winning streak to two after defeating No. 18 Wake Forest 2-0 on Sunday. The Hawkeyes now move to 3-0-2 on the season while handing the Demon Deacons their first loss of the season in the process.

Iowa struck first at the 17 minute mark when first-year forward Berit Parten scored an unassisted goal, marking her first goal of the young campaign. Parten led the Hawkeyes with three shots on goal, two of which landed in the back of the net.

Forward Emily Murphy led Wake Forest with three total shots on goal. Midfielder Sophia Bush, forward Elle Otto, and midfielder Millie Greer each had one shot on goal, all of which failed to score.

The Demon Deacons led Iowa three to two in corner kicks in the first period, though neither side could capitalize. The Hawkeyes carried a 1-0 advantage into halftime.

The second period was quiet until the 54 minute mark, when Parten would strike once again with her second goal of the night, giving the Hawkeyes a comfortable 2-0 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish. Bush was credited with the assist.

The stout Hawkeye defense continued their dominance in the second period, holding Wake Forest scoreless throughout. Both squads recorded five shots each in the second period, including one corner kick for each side.

Fifth-year goalkeeper Macy Enneking recorded three saves on the night for Iowa, one in the first period and two in the second. Enneking has 11 saves on the season thus far, stopping 84 percent of them.

Wake Forest goalkeeper Payotn Cahill recorded three saves on the night, and was replaced by Valentina Amaral at the 78:41 mark. Amaral did not record any saves in her time on the pitch.

Up next

The Hawkeyes return home to the UI Soccer Complex on Sept 8 for a contest against Big 12 foe Baylor, who is 4-1 on the season. The game is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. and will be live-streamed on Big Ten Plus.